(Ames) -- The annual Iowa State University farmland survey finds the average price of an acre of farmland set a record again at $11,411. I-S-U's Wendong Zhang says that's a 17 percent growth over the past year. He says that is really phenomenal considering farmland values rose 29 percent last year. Zhang says the inflation adjusted farmland value was a nearly nine percent increase --- and it is the first time since they since they started collecting information in the 1940s that both the regular and inflation adjusted values have set records. All 99 counties saw farmland values rise 10 percent or more -- with the largest at 22 percent.
(Spirit Lake) -- Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor has resigned after being charged with public intoxication last month. The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to accept her resignation and board chairman Bill Leupold called the vote sad, but understandable and he wished Zenor well. Zenor, who is 39, was re-elected as Dickinson County Attorney on November 8th. On November 10th, the county sheriff's office was notified that someone in the courthouse in Spirit Lake was drunk and Zenor was arrested. She is pleading not guilty to a simple misdemeanor charge and is scheduled for a non-jury trial early next year.
(Statewide) -- State tax collections are continuing to grow significantly, but tax cuts that take effect soon are likely to alter that trend. Net state tax revenue is up six-point-seven percent over the past five months. However, the top state income tax rates for individuals and corporations will be reduced January 1st. Retirement income will become exempt from income tax in the new year, too. In October, a panel of experts predicted those cuts will lead to a two-point-seven percent reduction in total state tax collections. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets again Wednesday to review the latest data and settle on a new prediction. The panel's total tax estimate will be used as a starting point for state budget decisions.
(Des Moines) -- A report from the State Auditor has found the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division wasn't reviewing payroll journals before forwarding time sheets to the agency that pays state employees. The payroll records were being submitted to a manager, but according to the state auditor's report, no one in the Alcoholic Beverages Division was reviewing the time sheets or signing off on them. The auditor's report suggests that could let employee errors or dishonesty about their payroll journals slip through. The agency says it has updated and changed its procedures so one manager is downloading the payroll report and another manager is reviewing and signing it.