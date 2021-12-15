(Fairfield, IA) -- Lawyers for the Fairfield teenagers accused of killing their Spanish teacher are asking that their clients’ trials be tried in juvenile court. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller are both 16 years old. For now, they are being tried as adults in Jefferson County Court. Goodale’s attorney made the most recent request. Investigators say they killed Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber last month. Bond for each teenager is one million dollars. Efforts to have the bond reduced and the two stay at home while waiting for their trial were denied by a judge.
(Mayfield, KY) -- A disaster relief team from Iowa is distributing food and water at three locations in western Kentucky to help tornado victims. About 40 Hy-Vee employees and volunteers are involved in passing out 328 thousand bottles of water and 225 thousand snacks to people who lost their homes. Work to organize the relief effort started Saturday morning just a few hours after the devastating storms ripped through the area. Distribution sites are set up in Mayfield, Madisonville, and Bowling Green, Kentucky.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A former public works employee at Cedar Rapids says he was told to submit the hours he worked during two months of clean-up after last year’s damaging derecho. Thomas Schroeder says he was never paid for the 150 hours and he is suing the city. Schroeder maintains that former Public Works Director Jen Winter told him and others that the city would figure out a way to pay them. Officials in Cedar Rapids admit that emails about the pay were sent out. A jury trial in Linn County District Court is scheduled for next May. The city has asked that it be dismissed.
(Liberty Center, IA) -- A missing Warren County man now faces sexual abuse charges. Those charges were filed nearly two weeks after 37-year-old Andy Wadle was last seen or heard from. Investigators say blood was found near his truck where it was parked on a trail at Otter Creek Park. County prosecutors accuse Wadle of abusing a child repeatedly over a period of several years.