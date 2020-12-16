(Newton, IA) -- A brother and sister in Jasper County face charges after Newton police found their mother in “gruesome condition” just days before she died. When paramedics were called to a home in Newton last July they found 76—year-old Carolyn Putz suffering from cancer, with a facial wound and a swelling arm. They said the elderly woman had dried, bloody vomit on her gown and she was sitting in soiled bed pads. Forty-six-year-old Daniel and 49-year-old Shelly Putz are charged with dependent adult abuse and reckless serious injury. The victim died three days later of sepsis. Her son and daughter are accused of depriving her of food, shelter, clothing, supervision, physical or mental health care, and other necessities. The two were arrested last week.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state of Iowa will have to find a new director for its Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency. Joyce Flinn plans to retire January 29th. Governor Kim Reynolds says she will choose an interim director to serve while a replacement is found. Flinn and her department have played an important role in coordinating the Iowa response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She took over as acting director in June 2018 and got the job on a permanent basis the following January. Flinn has worked in the department since 1997.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The people fighting the problem on the front lines say food insecurity will remain an Iowa problem for years after the coronavirus pandemic. Food insecurity has reportedly doubled since March. Organizations like the Food Bank in Iowa says state and federal government support is essential. A recent food distribution event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds served five-thousand households – and 60-percent of them had never needed food assistance before. Estimates indicate food insecurity in this state won’t peak until 2024 and won’t see pre-recession levels until three-to-four years after that. Governor Kim Reynolds has used more than six-million dollars in federal CARES Act funding to help meet the demand.
(Hudson, IA) -- Authorities in Black Hawk County say a Monday farming accident has left a 36-year-old man dead. Deputies and other emergency responders were called to a farm outside Hudson at about 3:30 p-m. Officials say Christopher Lee Holman of Waterloo was apparently trying to break up items inside some operating farm equipment when he was caught by the moving parts. Holman died before he could be rushed to a hospital.
(Dows, IA) -- Authorities in Franklin County are investigating the death of a man whose dead body was found Monday afternoon in a rural area near Dows. Deputies responded to a call from a person reporting a shooting at about 4:30 p-m. The sheriff says the body has been taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner so an autopsy can be conducted. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Hampton Police, and other emergency responders have worked together on the case.