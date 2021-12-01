(Washington, DC) -- An Iowa man arrested for storming the capital in Washington on January 6th is pleading not guilty to a revised set of charges. The original indictment against Doug Jensen of Des Moines suggested that Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was at the Capitol at the time of the attack, but she had already left. Prosecutors in Jensen’s case and others are asking to correct the record. Jensen continues to face seven charges including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building with a weapon.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Leaders in three central Iowa cities are considering the idea of creating a regional water utility. Supporters of the idea say sharing the cost of water service could end up saving the customers up to 30-percent on their water bills. Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines will take the next step in discussions next week. Each city would have to vote to join what would be called the Central Iowa Water Works.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- People living nearby say plans for a Linn County solar project threaten the important agriculture economy. The 750-acre solar farm would be built near Coggon. Witnesses at a Monday public hearing today members of the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission reasons they oppose the idea. County Commission Griffin Kuntz (KOONZ) says the number of acres that would be taken out of production is actually very small. A majority of the commission voted against recommending the project. The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Tuesday afternoon shooting incident in Des Moines caused an elementary school to go on a temporary lockdown. Police were responding to a report of shots being fired at about 1:30 p-m not far from Lovejoy Elementary School. A quick investigation revealed two groups of people had been exchanging shots. Officers say they found multiple shell casings. No injuries have been reported and the lockdown was lifted just after 2:00 p-m. Investigators are asking people who live in the neighborhood to check their surveillance video to see if any usable images were captured.