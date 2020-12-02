(Nevada, IA) -- An 18-year-old man who admits he was involved in a violent home invasion two years ago has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Luis Cruz entered his guilty plea last year. He and two others were charged with breaking into an 82-year-old woman’s home in Kelley, tying her up, assaulting her, and stealing items from her home. The victim spent several days in the hospital recovering from serious injuries, including brain bleeding. Prosecutors say the three men also burglarized another home. They say both victims are related to one of the three – Cruz, 20-year-old Manuel Banderas or 18-year-old Jacob Jimenez.
(Odebolt, IA) -- A Texas company plans to spend 15-million dollars constructing a plant in northwest Iowa. Corn Board Manufacturing says the 50-thousand square-foot facility will mean an unspecified number of jobs for the area around Odebolt in Sac County. The “environmentally-friendly” company says it plans to break ground sometime next year. The company makes a wood alternative from corn stover, the debris left in the field after a corn crop is harvested. It already used CornBoard to make ski, snow and skateboard equipment, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture. The company says it is looking for 30-to-50 farmers to provide about 50-thousand bales of corn stover each year.
(Waterloo, IA) -- An Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years for helping bury the bodies of a man and woman in Evansdale. Forty-three-year-old Allan Thomas Tucker pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of a corpse and theft Monday. Investigators accused the Waterloo man of helping his son bury the bodies of 28-year-old Elissa Landry and her stepfather, 45-year-old David Batten, of Arizona. Their bodies were buried inside Landry’s car. They had been reported missing in Arizona in June 2019.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A list released by the Department of Natural Resources finds 750 lakes, streams, or rivers tested in Iowa are officially impaired. That means they don’t meet water quality standards for at least one intended use. More than 60-percent of the bodies of water tested were deficient. A spokesperson for the Iowa Environmental Council says the analysis shows that the state’s current approach to water quality isn’t working. Alicia Vasto says regulation is needed. D-N-R scientists found that just 16 tested segments of bodies of water met the standards.