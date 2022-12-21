(Des Moines) -- The director of Iowa Workforce Development says one of the big accomplishments of her agency this year has been to help people who lose their jobs to get new ones faster. Beth Townsend says the re-employment case management system contacts individuals who file for unemployment the very first week they file. Townsend says it's helped almost 30-thousand Iowans during 2022. Unemployment did inch up slightly in the last four months -- but Townsend says there's an indicator that people are finding new jobs.
(Statewide) -- The head of the Food Bank of Iowa says donations from grocery stores and other retailers have decreased and, in the first nine months of the year, her organization's budget for buying food soared 650 percent. Michelle Book, president and C-E-O of the Food Bank of Iowa, says food prices are up dramatically, while freight costs have risen "extraordinarily." The Food Bank of Iowa is buying more food because the major food retailers and food processors that typically donate food are donating less because their inventory is down. The Food Bank of Iowa supplies food pantries in 55 Iowa counties.
(Iowa City) -- While many Iowans have a big stretch of time off during the holidays, all sorts of people will be working every single day, whether it's firefighters and police officers, hospital staffers, retail and restaurant workers, or journalists. Stress levels can be particularly high now for those folks, according to Steve Courtright, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa, who studies stress at work. He says all of us are fighting the clock, while adding, one of the greatest gifts bosses can give employees is time. Research finds the typical person's stress levels bound 30 to 40-percent during this time of year. Many of us see potentially stressful situations as either threats or opportunities, and Courtright suggests rethinking our points of view to see threats as opportunities to serve.
(Dubuque-Holstein) -- The Iowa State University Extension will host "Farm Couple Getaways" in Dubuque and Holstein in early 2023. Fred Hall, a dairy program specialist with I-S-U Extension, says the program began several years ago as a way to reduce stress. Couples pay a 50-dollar deposit that's refunded at the end of the second day. Food, lodging and other expenses are covered by event sponsors. Hall says feedback from couples who've attended previous get-aways indicates the weekend helped them fully step away from the chores and everyday emergencies on the farm. The Dubuque get-away is scheduled for February 10th and 11th. The second one will be March 3rd and 4th in Holstein.