(Altoona, IA) -- The new owner of Adventureland is promising eight additional family rides at the resort for the 2022 season. Pittsburgh-based Palace Entertainment is buying the Altoona theme park after the Krantz family owned it for more than 47 years. Palace is described as one of the leading global operators of amusement parks with more than 60 locations around the world. Adventureland has more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions for all ages. Starting with the new season, Adventureland Platinum Season Passholders will be able to visit the company’s sister parks, including Noah Ark’s Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells, and Kennywood near Pittsburgh.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Police have arrested a 46-year-old Des Moines woman accusing her of defrauding immigrants in a 57-thousand-dollar scheme. Nancy Veronica Sandoval is being held on suspicion of first-degree theft, conspiracy, and ongoing criminal conduct. Investigators say they opened the case in August when detectives heard about a person in Texas claiming to be an immigration attorney and promising to expedite citizenship for cash. Twelve to 14 victims have been identified, but police say there may be more. Sandoval and her co-conspirators are accused of operating the scam for three months ending in late summer.
(Waterloo, IA) -- Authorities in eastern Iowa are searching for a teenager who was able to escape custody Monday. Seventeen-year-old Simon Gerson was being transported to the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center at the time. He had been at the Polk County Courthouse for a hearing. Gerson faces charges of attempted murder, going armed with intention, willful injury causing serious injury, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The report doesn’t say how he was able to get free in Waterloo.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A southwest Iowa business owner has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of sex trafficking and drug crimes in July. Seventy-one-year-old Hershal James Ratliff owned Jimmy’s All-American Diner and some rental properties in Council Bluffs. Federal prosecutors say they identified several victims who had been in high school when they encountered Ratliff. Investigators say he used his properties as places to recruit and groom victims. They say he convinced them to engage in sex acts with him and his friends in return for money, alcohol, or drugs.