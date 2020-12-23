(Glenwood, IA) -- The U-S Department of Justice has concluded an investigation at the Glenwood Resource Center and determined residents were subjected to unsupervised experimentation and inadequate health care. A statement from the D-O-J says these conditions likely violated the constitutional rights of residents, who have severe intellectual and physical disabilities. An attorney for the D-O-J says, “individuals with disabilities are not human guinea pigs and … should never be subject to bizarre and deviant pseudo-medical experiments that injure them.” Governor Kim Reynolds said in a statement this was “unconscionable and unacceptable” and that the state has fully cooperated with the investigation. She says she’s committed to using all state resources needed to address this.
(Adel, IA) -- The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man who was found at the intersection of two roads in rural Adel. The man, who has not been identified, was found early Tuesday. The man had been shot and the death is being treated as a homicide. The Sheriff's Department does say there is no danger to the public.
(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The governor says all 99 counties will get doses of the newly approved Moderna COVID vaccine. Moderna's vaccine can be stored in traditional freezers, while the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit in specialty freezers. The C-E-O of Lakes Regional HealthCare in Spirit Lake, Jason Harrington, says the storage issue makes the Moderna vaccine a better fit for rural hospitals. Pfizer's vaccine also comes in lots of one thousand doses each – while the Moderna vaccine comes in much smaller lots. Harrington says that is another plus in using the Moderna vaccine in a rural community.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines police arrested a driver wanted for causing an accident on Interstate 35 that injured an officer last month. Sixty-one-year-old Jon Henry Schwartz of Kellogg is facing charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and other charges. The November 8th crash left West Des Moines Police Officer Jon Kaufman in critical condition. Kaufman was waiting for a tow truck to arrive when Schwartz collided with his squad car. Schartz is being held in the Polk County Jail.