(Washington) -- The US Supreme Court issued a decision to keep what's known as Title 42 in place to help deter illegals from coming across the southern U-S border. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response -- saying she is grateful for the court's action -- but says “ this is only a temporary fix to a crisis that President Biden and his administration have ignored for two years." The Republican governor's statement says she looks forward to the Supreme Court deciding this issue during this year’s term.
(Cedar Falls) -- The University of Northern Iowa is raising money to renovate the Campanile, the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, and the UNI-Dome on the Cedar Falls campus. School president Mark Nook calls them "iconic spaces," with the UNI-Dome as one of the most recognizable because of the many events held there -- including the state football playoffs. Nook says the 50-year-old structure needs an update. Part of the plan is to replace the bleachers with stadium seating to make it more comfortable to watch sports events.
(Statewide) -- The Better Business Bureau is encouraging us to do your homework to avoid being ripped off as you look to get a tax advantage by making charitable contributions before the calendar year runs out. Spokesperson Bao Vang -- says do your research to ensure a charity is on the up and up, and don't donate right away to anyone who calls. Vang says rushing you into a decision to donate is one of the most common tactics of scammers. If you think you've been scammed, go to the B-B-B's scam tracker and report it.
(Des Moines) -- Brenna Bird will take over Monday as the first Republican Iowa's attorney general in 40 years after winning against incumbent Democrat Tom Miller in November. Bird's central campaign promise was to stand up for Iowa and join any lawsuits against the Biden Administration's overreach. Bird is still developing a proposed budget for the office, but one of her first moves will be to ask the Republican-led legislature to approve funding for more prosecutors. Bird, who has been Guthrie County Attorney, criticized her predecessor for failing to travel the state and meet with local law enforcement. Bird says she intends to visit every one of Iowa's 99 counties each year.