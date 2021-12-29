(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says if you are confused by all the talk about COVID – there's one thing to do. Listen to your own doctor, particularly about vaccinations. Grassley says don’t listen to politicians. The Republican from New Hartford says Democrats have politicized the issue, citing President Joe Biden's recent statement that there is no federal solution to the pandemic. Grassley says he agrees that the solution should be left to the states. He says Biden's statement wasn't criticized even though it was the opposite of what his party has been pushing.
(Fairfield, IA) -- The Jefferson County prosecutor is releasing additional details in the murder of a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School. Nohema Graber was killed in early November. Papers filed by that prosecutor last week allege students Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, watched their teacher, ambushed as she took her daily walk, dragged her into a wooded area, then returned later to do a better job of hiding her body. The defense attorney has asked that the case be tried in juvenile court – but that would mean Goodale would be free in less than two years
(Des Moines, IA) -- A legislative task force says Iowa could address its lack of diversity among teachers by making some changes. Recommendations released this week include looking at ways teachers could complete certification without passing the licensing exam – and starting an apprenticeship program that would let high school juniors become classroom aides and earn academic credits while working with licensed teachers. About 25 percent of students in Iowa schools are members of racial and ethnic minorities, but only about three percent of teachers fit in those groups.
(Orlando, FL) -- COVID has forced some bowl games to cancel but the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando featuring Iowa State and Clemson is ready for today's (Wednesday) late afternoon kickoff (4:45 pm CST). Cyclone coach Matt Campbell says he expects everyone to be available for the game. Campbell says his team has been lucky to avoid any COVID issues and he feels bad for the teams that have been forced to withdraw from bowl games. He says it is really hard for senior players to lose their bowl game. Clemson coach Dabo (dah-boh) Swinney (swee-nee) also said Tuesday COVID has had limited impact on the Tigers.