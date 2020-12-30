(Dubuque, IA) -- A Waterloo man is appealing the life sentence he received for a rape conviction. Forty-seven-year-old Patrick Booker received an enhanced sentence last month because he had been convicted of sex abuse in a previous case. In the most recent case, he was found guilty of date rape for an incident in 2018 in Dubuque. The court was told that the victim originally planned to have sex with Booker and another man, but when she refused, Booker physically assaulted her multiple times or a period of several hours. When she fled to her bedroom, she said Booker followed her in and raped her.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The president of the Iowa Association of Realtors says the slowdown in November and December home sales has changed. Jen Burkamper says January through March has been very strong in recent years. She says there are some key signs that look promising for 2021. Interest rates are going to stay low for the next two years and that should create a very strong market. Burkamper says the use of online showings has helped sellers during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also helped buyers shop around and find the property they were looking for.
(Fort Madison, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a staff member at its Fort Madison facility was assaulted by an inmate Monday. The inmate was in the prison clinic for a routine medical appointment at the time. Investigators say the inmate began to attack a physician just as he entered the exam room. A staff member heard the noise and came in to restrain the inmate. That worker was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has been released. The inmate wasn’t injured and was returned to the Iowa State Penitentiary.
(Lake Park, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the woman found dead last week in Lake Park as 25-year-old Angel Bastman. Investigators have said her death is suspicious and it’s being treated as a homicide. A 23-year-old suspect is in custody. Authorities say Bastman had rented a vehicle and it was missed after her body was found December 22nd. The vehicle was spotted four days later in Sioux City and the suspect wrecked it while fleeing from police.