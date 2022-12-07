(Cherokee-Sac County) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has received confirmation from the USDA on two new cases of avian influenza in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Sac County. The Sac County site has some 40-thousand birds, while the Cherokee site has 100-thousand birds. These are the second and third cases of the bird flu this month after a case in a commercial turkey flock was reported in Buena Vista County on December 2nd. There have been 20 cases in commercial flocks of birds this year and six in backyard flocks.
(Statewide) -- A couple of big jackpots have pushed Iowa Lottery sales up into record territory in the early part of its fiscal year that started in July. Iowa Lottery C-E-O, Matt Strawn, spoke to the Lottery Board Tuesday. Strawn says the sales are up five-point-four-six percent in the first four months of the fiscal year from July through October compared to last year. Early data from November indicates it was the third highest grossing month of sales in the Iowa Lottery's 37 year history. A record Powerball jackpot of more than two BILLION dollars, and an 800 million dollar MegaMillions jackpot spurred increased sales.
(Statewide) -- Volunteer firefighters are vital in Iowa, especially in our rural areas, but they're retiring in droves and new recruits are direly needed to join the ranks. Members of the Iowa Firefighters Association plan to appeal to state lawmakers in the upcoming session to help get more people interested in volunteering. The association's past president Jason Barrick, who serves on the Iowa Falls Fire Department, says new incentives are needed at the state and local level. Most fire departments in Iowa are "absolutely unpaid," he says, and many of those firefighters that are paid only make a thousand or 15-hundred dollars a year. In one possibility, Barrick wants to see more recruitment efforts at the high school level.
(Statewide) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control has approved an amendment factoring socioeconomic status into the organization's football classifications that will be voted on by schools this month. The I-H-S-A-A classification committee recommends that 40 percent of a school’s free-and-reduced-priced lunch count be cut from a school's annual enrollment to determine the football team's final classification number. Voting will be conducted via email between December 16th and 22nd, and if approved, it would then be submitted to the Iowa State Board of Education for approval. If the Board of Ed approves, the new model would go into effect starting in the 2023-24 school year.