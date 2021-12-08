(Des Moines, IA) -- The attorney for an Iowa man accused of breaking into the U-S Capitol January 6th is seeking another chance at pre-trial release. Doug Jensen was taken back into custody after violating his original release conditions by logging on to the internet. Jensen’s attorney has asked the court to accept his apology. He’s asking to return home under a reduced plan that would bar him from social media, but not from using the internet entirely. He was removed from home detention and jailed after he went online to watch a symposium hosted by a supporter of election conspiracy theories.
(Coralville, IA) -- The minority leader in the Iowa Senate calls addressing workforce shortages a priority for his Democratic Party in the upcoming legislative session. Zach Wahls says that’s the biggest concern Iowans have these days. He tells Iowa Public Radio Senate that Democrats want to invest more in community colleges and workforce training programs, expand eligibility for childcare assistance, and improve access to affordable housing. Wahls blames Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican lawmakers for causing a workforce crisis. He says Iowa needs to take bolder action.
(Eldora, IA) -- The 27-year-old driver accused of causing a triple-fatal accident last year in Hardin County has pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by vehicle. Prosecutors and attorneys for Spencer Bultman have reached an agreement recommending a sentence of 30 years. He is scheduled for sentencing January 18th. Investigators say Bultman was driving the wrong way on U-S Highway 20 on August 23rd, 2020, when he hit an S-U-V head-on – killing 44-year-old Cristy Gutierres, 38-year-old Mario Zubia, and 10-year-old Alex Gutierres. The woman’s six-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries.
(Onawa, IA) -- A teenager already serving a 50-year prison sentence for second-degree murder now faces seven counts of sexual abuse. Five underage victims say they were raped by Jay Lee Neubaum and two say they were sexually assaulted. The girls ranged in age from 13-to-16 when they say they were victimized. Neubaum’s trial started Tuesday with a Mapleton police officer and an agent with the Iowa D-C-I taking the stand first. The first victim then testified she was Neubaum’s classmate last year when he raped her.