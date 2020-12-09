(Des Moines, IA) -- A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Transportation is seeing some good trends in rail and other transportation areas for the state's economy. The D-O-T's Stuart Anderson gave a report on the issue to the Transportation Commission. He pointed out there are “real bright spots,” particularly when it comes to grain shipments. The grain movements by rail in November were the highest since October of 2007. Anderson says there's also been an increase in intermodal shipments by trains and trucks. He says the continued drop in travel is projected to lead to around a three percent decrease in fuel tax collections.
(Ames, IA) -- Farmers have seen a boost in corn and soybean prices since harvest finished and an Iowa State University Extension grain marketing specialist says indications show those trends will continue. Chad Hart says a combination of the drought and derecho lowering supplies, along with a surge in international sales, have led to that price boost. Hart says farmers may want to consider locking in a price on the futures exchange and begin selling a portion of the yet to be planted 2021 crop. He says the big debate is if there will be an additional increase in prices in the next couple of months and he believes the potential is there. Hart says soybeans have the biggest potential but says we haven't seen the last increases for corn.
(Cresco, IA) -- Fifty years ago this week, the groundbreaking work of a northeast Iowa farmer was recognized on the global stage when Norman Borlaug was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Barbara Stinson, president of the World Food Prize Foundation says his research in plant genetics mobilized agricultural innovations in Mexico, India and Pakistan over several decades, saving vast populations from starvation. "He's actually credited with having saved over a billion lives, more than anyone else in human history," Stinson says. "They didn't have an agricultural prize so they awarded him the Peace Prize for his work in agriculture and reducing hunger, which brought much greater peace to the world, particularly in those areas."
(Boulder, CO) -- The Space Weather Prediction Center in Colorado says the northern lights could be visible in Iowa beginning tonight (Wednesday) and continuing through Friday. A powerful solar flare is causing the celestial show. Scientists say the aurora borealis should be visible across the northern United States, from Washington to Maine, dipping as far south as Iowa. The geomagnetic storm will peak late tonight into early Thursday. The solar flare was recorded Monday. Viewers should get away from city light pollution and weather could impact what you see.