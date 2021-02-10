(Pella, IA) -- Authorities in Mahaska County are holding a Missouri man on attempted murder charges. Deputies responded Monday night to a 9-1-1 call in Pella. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the head and chest. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. She was listed in stable condition Tuesday. Investigators say they took 29-year-old Jonathan McAtee of St. Louis into custody after tracking him to an Ottumwa hotel room. He’s being held in the Mahaska County Jail.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa lawmakers have given initial clearance to a bill that would limit the number of out-of-state students admitted to the medical and dental schools at the University of Iowa. If it becomes law, at least 75-percent of the accepted students would have to be residents of Iowa or graduates of an Iowa college or university. Republican State Representative Tom Jeneary (JEN ur ee) of Le Mars says a significant portion of the students who graduated dental school with him didn’t stay in Iowa. Republican lawmakers say the state needs more doctors and dentists – especially in rural areas.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Several groups are working with Democrats to put a stop to the development of concentrated animal feeding operations in Iowa. They say the large production facilities pollute the air and water, impact the quality of life, and devalue nearby land. Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says the legislation has no chance to make it to the floor for a vote. An eastern Iowa farmer says new methods and technologies make the big operations less harmful, adding the industry has changed from 30-to-40 years ago.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An Federal Court in Iowa has sentenced a Wisconsin man to 25 years in prison for a sex crime. Caleb Durr had entered a guilty plea to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. He was sentenced Monday in Cedar Rapids. Federal prosecutors said the 20-year-old Durr used a cell phone to take sexually explicit pictures of an eight-year-old girl in Dubuque in 2019. He was also accused of having sexual contact with another girl who was younger than 10. He originally faced four felony charges, but three were dropped last August as part of a plea agreement.