(Albia) -- A Monroe County man who was convicted of killing his brother has died after serving ten years of a 50-year prison sentence. The Department of Corrections says 85-year-old Richard Davis died from natural causes Monday in prison hospice. Davis was charged with first-degree murder, but found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Gary in February of 2011 at Gary's home. Gary Davis, who was 60 when he died, was a doctor in Albia, and media reports say the shooting came after a dispute between the two over a family farm operation.
(Johnston) -- The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association has released an economic study that says using carbon dioxide pipelines at ethanol plants will increase profits and keep most of the industry from leaving the state. Dave Miller of Decision Innovation Solutions wrote the report which says taking advantage of federal tax credits for reducing carbon in ethanol would double operating margins. Miller says without carbon sequestration, the ethanol production in Iowa would move out to another state who would take advantage of the tax credits. He says Iowa could lose 75 percent of its ethanol plants in four years. Iowa Renewable Fuels Association president, Monte Shaw, says Iowa farmers could still sell their corn to ethanol plants but would have to pay to ship it -- and that would lead to about ten billion dollars in lost revenues. Miller says pipelines are the best way to ship the carbon dioxide to keep the costs down and allow the plants to expand.
(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is asking legislators to pass a bill that would forbid state agencies or pension funds from doing business with investment firms that boycott gunmakers or the fossil fuel industry. Molly Severn is one of the governor's aides. She says some prominent investment firms are prioritizing political agendas and woke ideology above their client's returns -- using what's called Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG practices. A spokesman for the state universities as well as managers of the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System and a pension for fund peace officers say they have not invested in companies that are targeted by the governor's bill. Similar bills are being considered in other states as Republicans criticize firms making investment decisions based on the way a business approaches issues like climate change.
(Des Moines) -- A coalition of groups is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the state law that banned smoking in most public places and urging lawmakers to do more. Threase Harms of the Iowa Tobacco Prevention Alliance says the adult smoking rate has fallen 33 percent since the Iowa Smokefree Air Act passed. Representatives from the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association are calling on lawmakers to increase the state tax on tobacco products and close a loophole that allows smoking on the gaming floors at the state's casinos. The coalition also wants e-cigarette use banned in the same places where it's not legal to smoke a cigarette or a cigar.