(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would prohibit Iowa businesses and health care facilities from requiring that employees get vaccinations has advanced in the Iowa Senate. A 97-minute-long subcommittee hearing on the bill was dominated by critics of vaccinations in general. A lobbyist for a group called Informed Choice Iowa, Shanda Burke, says she quit her job as a medical assistant because her employer required flu shots. She says no other health decisions are like that. The bill also lets parents claim a conscientious objection to having their child meet vaccination requirements for school attendance. Medical groups oppose the bill. The executive director of the Iowa Public Health Association, Lena Tucker Reinders (rhymes with "minders"), says social media posts are fueling vaccine hesitancy. She says misinformation and false data can be shared with thousands with only a click.
(Le Mars, IA) -- Some Iowa electric cooperatives had to take action to deal with the extreme cold has led to high demand for power. Matt Washburn is the executive vice president of Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative and says they have had to use measures to control the load on the system. Washburn says they only needed to curtail load for one hour Tuesday morning. That came from a directive from Southwest Power Pool to keep the whole grid from collapsing. Washburn says customers saw their electric heat reduced for six minutes twice in the hour, and they believe it had a limited impact on the temperatures in the homes. Washburn says customers can help by conserving energy by avoiding the use of appliances at peak times.
(Armstrong, IA) -- A fifth person associated with the City of Armstrong has been arrested in connection with a long-term investigation of alleged misconduct. Former City Clerk Mary "Kate" Staton was charged Monday with one count each of third-degree theft and tampering with records stemming from a multi-year investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff's Office and Division of Criminal Investigation after discrepancies were allegedly found during a routine annual audit of city records. She turned herself in at the Emmet County Courthouse on Tuesday. Police Chief Craig Merrill was taken into custody in Minnesota. Mayor Greg Buum, City Clerk Tracie Lang, and former City Clerk Connie Thackery were all arrested on Friday.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A former Iowa man has pleaded guilty to one count each of major fraud against the U-S and money laundering in a scheme involving the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Fifty-six-year-old Donald Trosin of Champlin, Minnesota and formerly of Armstrong, Iowa, admitted he and another person submitted more than 20 applications to the Small Business Administration that falsely claimed that Trosin had 120 employees on his payroll and more than five million dollars in payroll expenses. Trosin did not operate a business and admitted that, after receiving one-point-two million dollars through banks in Minnesota and Northwest Iowa, he withdrew and wired proceeds from the scheme to other individuals in other states. He is free on bond after making the plea in Sioux City and is awaiting a sentencing date.