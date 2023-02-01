(Des Moines) -- A bill to ban Iowa schools from having materials or instruction about gender identity in kindergarten through eighth grade classes has cleared a senate subcommittee. Bill backer Amber Williams of Urbandale says as a kid, she was a tomboy and would have thought she was born the wrong gender if a trusted teacher had spoken with her about gender identity. The bill says parents could sue a school if there's any instruction about gender identity in elementary or junior high. Stacy Schmidt, a social studies teacher in Des Moines, says the bill censors important conversations and sends the message that L-G-B-T-Q students should be ashamed of who they are. A HOUSE subcommittee has approved a bill that would require educators to get written permission from a parent before referring to a student by a gender that's different from the one listed on the student's birth certificate.
(Statewide) -- Iowa's trucking industry would get significant liability protection from lawsuits under a bill that's cleared a House Committee. David Scott -- a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association -- says the 804-thousand commercial vehicles in Iowa would be covered, including delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses as well as semis. The bill would exempt businesses from paying damages in cases where their employee was found negligent in an accident. Kellie Paschke, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association for Justice, representing trial lawyers. She says the bill protects bad actors who fail to maintain trucks or tell drivers to stay on the road when they're supposed to be resting -- and makes the employees the scapegoats. The proposal was one of Governor Kim Reynolds' legislative priorities last year, but ran into opposition in the House.
(Centerville) -- There's a new C-E-O at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in the hospital last fall. Twenty-seven-year-old Devon Caraccio of Centerville, a nurse practitioner, was found dead from an accidental drug overdose in a room in October. Ottumwa Police say their investigation revealed Caraccio sexually assaulted at least nine female patients while working at the hospital. Police say they found photos and videos on Caraccio's cell phone which showed him assaulting the women while they were asleep or unconscious. The man who was C-E-O at the hospital when Caraccio was found dead was relieved of his duties and William Keifer was named interim C-E-O. After a three month search, Keifer has secured the job permanently.
(Clear Lake) -- A St. Ansgar man who was convicted in the January 6th riots at the U-S Capitol is facing new charges of invasion of privacy and interference with official acts after an incident in Clear Lake. Clear Lake police say 52-year-old Daryl Johnson was arrested on Friday after an ongoing investigation regarding a report of Johnson secretly recording patrons of a local tanning business. Investigators say they determined a digital recording device was placed by Johnson to intentionally record customers without their knowledge or consent. Johnson and his 31-year-old son Daniel admitted to entering the Capitol building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside. Daryl Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail while Daniel Johnson was sentenced to four months.