(Des Moines) -- A bill to reinstate the death penalty in a limited number of cases is eligible for debate in the Iowa Senate. The bill would make those convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a person under the age of 18 eligible for a death sentence. Republican Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola, a retired attorney, says the bill is written to apply to a narrow number of cases because of how difficult it has been to get a death penalty bill through the legislature. The bill cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 10-to-eight vote on Tuesday. Democrats, like Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines say if there's a mistake and an innocent person is put to death, there's no reversing that -- and the state should not be in the business of killing people. Garrett says there's a miniscule chance of a wrongful conviction, but even if there is one -- that's a worthwhile trade off if the death penalty might discourage a kidnapper and rapist from murdering their victim.
(Des Moines) -- Anyone who can legally own a gun would be able to carry it, loaded with bullets, while driving on a public highway under legislation that's cleared a House subcommittee. Current law says guns are to be unloaded while a vehicle is moving. The bill also says anyone who can legally own a gun can leave it in their locked vehicle at work, at a school, or at a community college or public university as long as it's out of sight. A lobbyist for an Iowa business group says that would violate a business owner's property rights to decide whether to allow firearms - even in the parking lot of the business. Bill backers say property rights should not outweigh the Second Amendment. Another gun-related bill that's passed a House subcommittee would direct K-through-12 schools to provide lessons on gun safety. That bill is co-sponsored by a Democrat from Des Moines and a Republican from Hull, in northwest Iowa.
(West Des Moines) -- West Des Moines police have charged a son and his girlfriend with the murder of a man they say was intentionally or recklessly denied adequate medical care and living conditions. Police found 58-year-old Steven Schaper was living in deplorable conditions in August of last year, and he later died at the hospital. Police their investigation led to charges of second-degree murder against his son, 24-year-old Jacob Schaper, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Grisham. Police describe the two as the caretakers for Steven Schapper.
(Statewide) -- A University of Iowa researcher is studying what he calls "boomerang employees," those people who quit their jobs and later return to their former employers. The phenomenon is surging now as those who left careers during the so-called Great Resignation early in the pandemic are now rethinking their decisions. Chad Van Iddekinge, a U-I professor of management and entrepreneurship, says rehiring former workers is something of a safe bet. Boomerangs are a known quantity, he says, and they're thought to be a less risky hire than someone new, plus, they require little training. Still, U-I studies have found boomerang employees are more likely to quit a second time, often for the same reasons they left initially.