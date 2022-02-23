(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today (Wednesday) on a case involving abortion. The case involved a law Governor Kim Reynolds signed that requires a 24-hour waiting period for abortions. The law never went into effect due to a legal challenge -- citing a 2018 ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court -- that the state Constitution gives Iowa women a fundamental right to an abortion. The make-up of the Supreme Court has changed significantly since 2018, and the governor and her attorneys argue the court should overturn its previous ruling.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has unanimously voted to deregulate businesses that offer what's called “threading.” A piece of cotton thread is wound through the eyebrow and then pulled to remove individual hairs. Senator Chris Cournoyer (kuh-NOY-yer) of LeClaire says in Iowa, a person now has to get a state license to do that. This bill allows the free market to regulate the performance of this service. A West Des Moines business called the Perfect Brow Bar sued the state of Iowa in January over the licensing requirements.
(Eldon, IA) -- A southeast Iowa school board has approved a shift to a four-day school week, starting in August. The superintendent of the Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Joel Pedersen (PED-er-suhn) says he understands some families are apprehensive about the adjusted schedule, but school staff were surveyed, and 95 percent support the move to four-day weeks. Cardinal will be the fourth school district in Iowa to have a four-day school week when the 2022-23 school year begins. WACO, Mormon Trail, and Moulten-Udell are the other three.
(Des Moines, IA) -- There was a two-fer at the Iowa Capitol to celebrate Tuesday's palindrome date. Representative Dustin Hite of New Sharon urged lawmakers to pass House File 2222 because, “it’s a TWOs day.” The measure is a non-controversial proposal about procedures in criminal courts. Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake also put in his “two cents worth” supporting the bill, while Representative Rick Olson of Des Moines had “two things to say” about it, both positive. Yesterday's date was a palindrome worldwide for countries that list the date first in the numeric sequence. The last universal palindrome date was more than a decade ago, on the 11th of November -- or 11-11-11.