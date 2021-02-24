(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has passed legislation to reduce the early voting period in Iowa by nine days and move up the deadline for getting absentee ballots to a county auditor's office. The bill also calls for the polls on Election Day to close at 8:00 p-m -- which is one hour earlier than they now close. Republican Senator Jim Carlin of Sioux City, who announced last week he'll run for the U-S Senate in 2022, says Donald Trump's loss is the reason the bill's on the fast track at the statehouse. Carlin says "millions and millions and millions believe there was fraud in the election." Senator Claire Celsi (SELL-see), a Democrat from Des Moines, says the bill is unnecessary and perpetuates "the big lie that the election was not legitimate and Iowa is compelled to fix non-existent problems." All the Democrats in the Senate voted against the bill.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bills into law that outline the G-O-P's main school spending plans for the next academic year. Iowa's pre-K through 12 public schools will get a two-point-four percent increase in general per-pupil spending. Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, says that's 179 more dollars for every child enrolled in Iowa schools today. Democrats say the state has a significant budget surplus and could afford to spend more on schools. The per-pupil spending calculation is based on this fall's enrollment, which declined during the pandemic. The package the governor approved Tuesday provides an additional 27-million dollars that will be split among districts to deal with pandemic-related costs. The package also provides more money for transportation expenses, to help geographically large rural districts cover the cost of long bus routes.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the U-S Environmental Protection Agency's change in position on a 2020 court ruling on the Renewable Fuel Standard. The E-P-A now says it supports a federal appellate court’s ruling that it overreached in granting three waivers to small refineries. These waivers excuse them from blending biofuels into their gasoline. The court’s ruling means fewer waivers could be granted going forward. Grassley says it’s a step in the right direction and will provide some certainty for Iowa farmers and biofuel producers regarding the use of the waivers.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man shot by a Cedar Rapids police officer as he left the scene of a fatal stabbing Saturday has died. Police responded to the Rodeway Inn in southwest Cedar Rapids and found two women with stab wounds. An officer chased 39-year-old Arnell States as he tried to run from the scene, and then shot him. One of the women, 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson of Cedar Rapids, died from stab wounds. The other woman was treated and released.