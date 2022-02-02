(Waterloo, IA) -- A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a drug user while possessing firearms. It took the jury less than two hours to find 23-year-old Allyssa Stoval guilty at the end of the three-day trial. Authorities seized two firearms Stoval had purchased in July 2020 after she posted photos on social media showing her holding a marijuana blunt. She came to the attention of authorities when she drove her car into a snowbank last year.
(Omaha, NE) -- The prolonged pandemic is dragging down vital sectors of the economies in Iowa and the Midwest, according to the latest survey from Creighton University. Creighton economist Ernie Goss says business leaders in Iowa and eight other states were questioned about supply chain bottlenecks and other difficulties they're experiencing as we approach the two-year mark of COVID-19's influence. Goss says about 87 percent of supply managers said they are dealing with transportation slowing production. More than one-third expect the problem to get worse. Only 12 percent of the business owners responding to the survey expect improvements. The Business Confidence Index also spiraled downward during January to its lowest reading since the beginning of the pandemic.
(Des Moines, IA) -- January saw colder than normal temperatures statewide and parts of the state had above average snowfall. State climatologist Justin Glisan (like listen) says Iowa was five degrees below normal statewide. He says January was drier than normal. Rainfall was about a quarter-inch below average but, since January is the driest month of the year, a small drop-off can be statistically significant. With Groundhog Day today (Wednesday), many are wondering what is ahead for the rest of winter. Glisan says the early indications show February not being as cold as the month was one year ago and Iowa could remain dry.
(Center Point, IA) -- An Iowa company is one of three that have been fined by the E-P-A for tampering with emission controls on their vehicles. Black Widow Diesel is a diesel repair shop in Center Point. It and businesses in Nebraska and Missouri were accused of selling devices that kept emission controls like catalytic converters from working. All three businesses agreed to stop selling or installing the devices. Civil penalties totaling 86 thousand dollars will be paid.