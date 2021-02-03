(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa House have voted to no longer let the Des Moines, Davenport, Postville, Waterloo, and West Liberty school districts cite voluntary diversity plans as the basis for denying student transfers to enroll elsewhere. Representative Dustin Hite (rhymes with "kite"), a Republican from New Sharon, says the Des Moines School District denied 455 open enrollment requests this academic year. Hite says lawmakers are listening to parents who are saying: 'We want other options in education.'" Democrat Representative Sue Cahill (KAY-hill), from Marshalltown, says being in a diverse school prepares students for adulthood.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Contraceptives like "the pill" could be available to adult women without a prescription under a bill that is now eligible for debate in the Iowa House. Governor Kim Reynolds announced her support of the move in 2018 when it had Senate support -- but key Republicans in the House opposed the idea. If this year's bill becomes law, Republican Representative Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge says women who show a photo I-D to a participating pharmacist could get a three-month supply of contraceptives and then another year's worth after that. Democrat Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell (WESS-ull kroh-SHELL) of Ames, says the bill will help women who can't afford frequent doctor's visits. It passed the House Human Resources Committee on a 15-to-two vote Tuesday afternoon.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A University of Iowa study finds people who work long-term in the agricultural industry have 46-percent greater odds of developing dementia than those in other fields. Professor Kanika Arora (KAHN-ah-kah ah-ROAR-ah) in the U-I College of Public Health, says hearing impairment, depression, and isolation can all be linked to dementia and to farm work. He says it's possible pesticide exposure is also a culprit -- but their data does not allow them to examine the role of pesticide exposure directly. The U-I research mined 16 years of data from a study of 20-thousand people over the age of 50. In addition to farming, similar results were also found for people who worked in the forestry and fishing sectors.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- An Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail before going on probation for causing a deadly boat crash. Investigators say the boat operated by Kelly Wise slammed into the side of another boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in June 2019. The collision killed race car driver Jason Russell. Russell raced at the Lake Ozark speedway. Wise is from Atlantic, Iowa. He pleaded guilty last month to boating while intoxicated. His blood-alcohol content was measured at more than double the legal limit. Four other people suffered injuries in the accident.