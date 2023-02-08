(Statewide) -- DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says hunters took around 109,600 deer across the state -- a 7% increase compared to last season. That included 2,500 deer taken in the new January season that allowed hunters to use any leftover antlerless tags. He says 20 counties were eligible for this hunt and 14 of them sold out completely by the end of that season. Clayton County remained the number one harvest county in the state. Elliott says numbers were lower in western Iowa as they continue to build back from the E-H-D outbreak and floods in the Missouri River valley.
(Washington0 -- Senator Joni Ernst says trained dogs should search every vehicle driving north through border crossings along the U-S/Mexico border -- to stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs. Ernst says dogs are about as low tech as you can get, but they are one of the best ways to find drugs. Ernst recently saw a patrol with up to five canines in action at the border crossing at San Diego, the world's busiest land border crossing. Ernst led a congressional delegation to the southern border this past weekend, with stops in California and New Mexico. Iowans Randy Feenstra and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who serve in the U.S. House, were part on the trip. The group went to Mexico City as well to talk to Mexican officials.
(Johnston) -- The leader of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says the biofuels industry is frustrated by opposition to carbon pipelines and a little bit angry about delayed federal rules that would let E-15 be sold year-round in every state this summer. The association held its annual meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The group says the pipelines will carry carbon away from Iowa ethanol plants and give ethanol made here the advantage of being considered a low carbon or carbon free fuel. Monte Shaw, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, says it's frustrating to have other groups and elected officials criticize carbon pipelines. Environmentalists and advocates for property rights who oppose the pipelines are regularly at the Iowa Capitol. They're urging lawmakers to block state regulators from granting pipeline developers the power to seize land from property owners who don't want the pipelines on their property.
(Ames) -- Ames Police say a Wisconsin woman is now facing several charges after firing a gun into the air during an argument with another woman on Sunday. Officers responded to a call about gun shots and followed footprints and found 40-year-old Karla Cherone Wallace of Waukesha hiding under a car. They also found a gun. Wallace faces charges that include intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, and feckless use of firearm.