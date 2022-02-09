Washington, DC) -- All four members of Iowa's U-S House delegation have voted in favor of a bill that directs the U-S Postal Service to continue delivering the mail six days a week. The bipartisan bill also provides a significant financial boost by getting rid of a requirement that the Postal Service pre-fund health care benefits for current and retired employees for 75 years. That's something no other government agency or business is required to do. Congresswomen Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, Ashley Hinson of Marion and Marinnette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa all issued written statements. They described the mail as a vital service, particularly in rural Iowa, and all three said the bill is a way to safeguard the future of the Postal Service. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull also voted for the legislation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The governor's plan to require that most Iowa fueling stations sell gas with a 15 percent ethanol blend has cleared the Senate Ag Committee without debate. Governor Reynolds last year proposed an Iowa Renewable Fuels Standard, but the state's fuel industry warned motorists would see higher pump prices as stations spent money upgrading equipment to handle higher blends of ethanol. This year's revised proposal includes waivers for smaller stations which can show they cannot afford to upgrade fuel systems to handle E-15, E-85 and biodiesel.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate is tentatively scheduled to debate a bill today (Wednesday) that would increase per pupil spending on Iowa's public schools by two-and-a-quarter of a percent -- which is slightly less than Governor Reynolds recommended. House Republicans are proposing a two-and-a-half percent increase in the state's per pupil allocation to K-through-12 schools and also plan to debate it. The Senate's also scheduled to debate a "parent's bill of rights" today (Wednesday) that would require schools to get parental consent before a student could access content that could be considered obscene.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety is relaunching its Missing Person Information Clearinghouse website, D-P-S says the new website provides advanced functions to make it easier to help identify and locate people. Sone of the upgraded features include an advanced search function that allows users to select identifiable body details, date of birth, type of incident and originating law enforcement agency. D-P-S says more than 300 people are currently missing.
Iowa State News