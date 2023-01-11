(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing state-funded savings accounts for parents who send their children to private school. Reynolds outlined the plan last (Tuesday) night during the annual "Condition of the State" address at the statehouse. The governor's plan would create Education Savings Accounts. In the next school year, about 76-hundred dollars in state money would be deposited in each account -- for low income parents enrolling a child in a private school. In the third year, ALL Iowa parents would be eligible for state money to cover private school tuition and related expenses. Reynolds says every parent should have a choice of where to send their child. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls says the governor's plan, in year three, will give taxpayer dollars to wealthy Iowans who can already afford to send their kids to private school. A newly-formed House committee will review the governor's plan at a meeting early this (Wednesday) afternoon.
(Washington) -- Senator Chuck Grassley will undergo surgery this week after hurting his hip. Grassley's staff released a statement yesterday (Tuesday) at about 5:30 p.m., saying Grassley is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery. The statement did not indicate how Grassley injured his hip or what kind of surgery would be performed. Grassley sent a tweet shortly after seven o'clock last (Tuesday) night, praising Governor Reynolds for her "Condition of the State" message, but not commenting on his own condition. Grassley has just started his 8th term in the U.S. Senate and has the most seniority of any currently serving senator. Grassley, who is 89, is also the second oldest current member of the Senate.
(Statewide) -- The American Farm Bureau has reached an agreement with John Deere that will allow farmers to repair their own equipment, or take it to independent repair shops. The director of the Drake University Agricultural Law Center, Jennifer Zwagerman, says says Deere needs to protect the investment it has made and the computerized systems, programming or technology that's used in the equipment is more important than the equipment itself. Zwagerman says Deere was trying to do that -- but was not fully recognizing or meeting the needs of their customers. She says the agreement should answer the calls of farmers for a change. She says the Deere agreement will extend beyond that company's products -- as the memorandum of agreement says the Farm Bureau is looking to enter into these types of agreements with other companies as well.
(Washington) -- Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra is taking the Biden administration to task over how they have investigated cases of classified documents differently in the possession of former president Donald Trump and Biden's son Hunter. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says they raided Trump's home, before the election, but they didn't do anything with the Biden documents until after the election. He says that's not equal treatment under the law. Feenstra says with his party now in control of the House, they will press for answers.