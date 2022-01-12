(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposes cutting the state’s income taxes by two billion dollars. Reynolds wants to move toward a four-percent flat income tax that would be phased in over four years. She also wants all state taxes on retirement income repealed by next year. Reynolds made the proposal Tuesday night during her annual Condition of the State message to lawmakers. The flat tax idea would reduce state revenue by more than one-and-a-half billion dollars by the tax year 2026. The governor would leave two billion dollars in the taxpayer relief fund to cover losses if state revenue growth falls short of the four percent per year needed to offset the cuts.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Another company has stepped up with a third proposal to build a carbon capture pipeline across the state of Iowa. Wolf Carbon Solutions and Archer-Daniels-Midland’s project would result in the construction of a 350-mile pipeline running from eastern Iowa to central Illinois. The company claims the project would be able to capture 12 million tons of carbon from A-D-M’s ethanol plants in Clinton and Cedar Rapids. Landowners and environmentalists have pushed back hard against the first two proposed pipelines. Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator C-O-2 Ventures met strong resistance to their plans for pipelines crossing Iowa.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa lawmakers are expressing their frustration with state department heads accused of creating a hostile work environment. The State Appeal Board Tuesday agreed to pay almost a million dollars to settle a lawsuit filed by a social worker at the Iowa Department of Human Services. Jennifer Jackson says her female supervisor made vulgar comments and grabbed the breasts of female employees. State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says every second grader should know how to behave yet the state keeps finding itself paying out big settlements.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she wants “transparency for parents” when it comes to the books used to teach their children. Some parents have been pressuring state schools to ban some books they find inappropriate. The governor’s proposal would require schools to list online all of the titles of their textbooks and all of the books available for checkout in their libraries. Reynolds says this is a “free country with free expression,” but there is a difference when it comes to assigning some books a required classroom reading.