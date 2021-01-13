(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds reflected on a year of many challenges during her annual condition of the state address Tuesday. Reynolds mentioned the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest, and the derecho storm. The Republican state leader said Iowa has been beaten and battered, but together has “met every challenge with bravery and outright grit.” Reynolds highlighted the expansion of broadband connectivity as one of her priorities for 2021. She says she “done taking small steps” and hoping for a big change. Now, she says is time for bold action and leadership. Reynolds wants to commit 450-million dollars over the next four years to make sure that every part of Iowa has affordable broadband service. She says outlined her plans for Iowa’s child care shortage, investing in the workforce, and getting students back into the classroom.
(Sioux City, MO) -- An Iowa mother who has admitted shooting her son is headed to prison for 10 years. Fifty-seven-year-old Georgia Grau entered a guilty plea to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted murder. Thomas Grau was shot last June in a home in Morningside. He survived.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A grand jury has indicted a Des Moines man on six federal charges for breaking into the U-S Capitol. Forty-one-year-old Doug Jensen of Des Moines made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday, via a video feed from the Polk County jail. Photos and videos of Jensen during the riot were widely circulated – showing him confronting police officers. One of the videos shows a man who appears to be Jensen leading a crowd in chasing a lone black officer up flights of stairs, just outside the Senate chambers. Court documents show Jensen turned himself in to police and admitted to chasing the officer, saying he wore the QAnon t-shirt shirt because he wanted Q to “get the credit”.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Stories in recent years had focused on catastrophic flooding along the Missouri River. The story is different this year. Many Iowa communities are worried that current low water levels could affect their drinking water source. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers’ Northwest Division says full flood control capacity of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System is available for the upcoming runoff season. The forecast for the upper Missouri Basin above Sioux City is 90-percent of the average.