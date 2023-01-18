(Des Moines) -- Parents, educators, school board members and a couple of students testified at last night's public hearing on the governor's plan to give parents state money to cover private school expenses. Bill backer Patty Alexander of Indianola, a retired teacher, said public schools are a monopoly that needs to be broken up. Bernie Scolaro, a retired educator who's now a member of the Sioux City School Board, said the governor's bill has a nearly one billion dollar price tag over the next four years and that will chip away at public schools that are already struggling financially. More than 50 people testified at last night's hearing and large crowds gathered around video screens in the Capitol that were broadcasting the hearing. Over 12-hundred people submitted written statements opposing the legislation, with about 430 writing they supported it.
(Cedar Falls) -- The University of Northern Iowa is hosting its third annual French Film Festival starting this weekend, but you don't necessarily need to visit Cedar Falls to take part. Instead of showing the half-dozen movies in a theater on campus, they'll all be made available online, allowing audiences everywhere to experience French culture without actually traveling. Each of the six films will stream for one week, with a weekly discussion that's both in-person and on Zoom. The film options run the gamut, from classic to contemporary, and it's free to attend, virtually or in person, you'll just need to register online. All six movies include English subtitles. The festival will run January 22nd through February 26th.
(Statewide) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers predicts -no- relief from dry conditions in the Missouri River basin during the year ahead, what's forecast to be the fourth straight year of drought for the region. Last year was the 30th-lowest annual runoff for the basin in 125 years of recordkeeping. A National Weather Service hydrologist says that’s the result of around 63-percent of the basin being in drought. More than three-fourths of Iowa is facing dry or drought conditions, according to the U-S Drought Monitor, with patches of northwest Iowa in extreme drought. A Corps of Engineers official says run-off levels for 2023 may only be a slight improvement on last year. The years 2020 through 2022 comprised the eighth-driest three-year period on record for the basin.
(Iowa City) -- The Iowa men's basketball game tonight (Wednesday) was postponed, but the premiere of a documentary about a Hawkeye legend that was to follow the game will still be shown on the Big Ten Network. The one hour documentary chronicles the life of Hawkeye star Chris Street and his death in a car accident 30 years ago. The documentary will now air on the network following tonight's Ohio State-Nebraska basketball game at approximately 8 o'clock. The documentary includes how the Iowa team responded with an upset win over Michigan in their first game back on the court after Street's death. That game from January 31st of 1993 will be replayed on the network following the documentary.