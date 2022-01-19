(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds’ campaign fund is filled to overflowing. A press release this week shows the Republican has raised almost three-point-eight million dollars this month and has four-point-eight million cash on hand. The governor’s campaign says that a record for the most cash on hand ever reported by an Iowa statewide campaign and the most raised in the year before an election. The final report comes out today (Wednesday). The previous record was set by former Governor Terry Branstad in 2014 with four-point-seven million in cash on hand.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is turning Democratic arguments for a federal voting law back on the party’s members. The Iowa Republican says Democrats were the first to raise the issue in 2018. Grassley says evidence-free claims of voter suppression are just as bad as claims of voter fraud not supported by the evidence. He points to Democratic claims in 2018 that the party only lost certain races due to rigged elections. Grassley was speaking on the U-S Senate floor Tuesday. He asked why his Republican party would try to keep people from voting when it does very well in elections with a large turnout.
(Undated) -- U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer is calling for a 12-year term limit for anyone serving in Congress. The Iowa Democrat would limit an officeholder to two Senate terms or six terms in the House. She says she will serve just two six-year terms if she is elected in November to replace incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer says she isn’t running for officer so she can have a long career in Washington. Her campaign shared an open letter with the Des Moines Register this week. A senior advisor for the Grassley campaign tells the newspaper Finkenauer is only trying “to score political points” with the term limit call.
(Des Moines, IA) -- They’ve tested positive for COVID-19, so two Democratic state lawmakers are saying they will stay away from the Iowa Capitol this week. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls revealed his positive test Sunday and Senator Nate Boulton made a similar announcement Monday. Republicans who control the Iowa Legislature have made it optional to report a positive test result. The chief clerk in the Iowa House reports at least one person there has tested positive for the virus.