(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An Iowa man facing federal charges for his alleged role in the attack on the U-S. Capitol was given a pre-trial release with the condition that he wear a G-P-S monitor and agrees to travel restrictions. Thirty-five-year-old Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids faces charges of entering a restricted area without legal authority and violent entry with intent to disrupt official business. The F-B-I identified Kelly after he gave media interviews admitting to entering the Capitol and shared footage that he said he recorded from inside the Senate chamber.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill under consideration in the Iowa House creates a new charge for driving at an "excessive" speed and causing someone else's death. Under the bill, a driver could be sentenced to a decade in prison if their vehicle was going 25 miles-an-hour or more above the speed limit and it directly or indirectly caused the death of someone else. A lobbyist for the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association says under current law, it's difficult to appropriately charge a speeding driver involved in a fatal crash if they weren't intoxicated or intentionally targeting someone. A member of the Iowa Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers says excessive speed is grounds for a conviction on already existing charges of vehicular homicide or involuntary manslaughter.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans on an Iowa House Committee have approved 82 rules for how the House operates, but they've rejected a rule requiring face masks be worn during the pandemic. Representative Brian Meyers, a Democrat from Des Moines, says wearing masks inside the Capitol "should not be controversial. I'm not sure why this is controversial." Republicans on the House Rules Committee rejected a mask mandate for the Capitol, but 69-year-old Representative Cecil Dolecheck (DOLE-uh-check), a Republican from Mount Ayr, said he thinks face coverings are appropriate and he'll be wearing one in the Capitol. Dolecheck is from Ringgold County, the state's second-smallest, population-wise. It currently has the highest 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of any county in the state and, according to the state's coronavirus tracking website, nine residents of Ringgold County have died of COVID-19.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa women’s basketball game at the University of Maryland, scheduled for Thursday has been postponed. The U-I released a statement saying the game was canceled "out of caution due to Wednesday’s inauguration activities in Washington, D-C." The statement says Iowa made the decision to not travel to Maryland, which was supported by the Big Ten Conference. The two schools say they will work with the conference office to identify potential rescheduling options.