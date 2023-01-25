(Des Moines) -- Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual World Food Prize. Branstad, who is 76, says he doesn't intend to be in the role for long -- but will stay for least for a year. In October of each year the foundation presents the World Food Prize and its 250-thousand dollar award to people at the forefront of efforts to improve the quality, quantity and availability of food. Branstad, who served as U-S Ambassador to China, will be a lead fundraiser and host of the annual World Food Prize symposium in Des Moines that attracts global leaders in research, government and commerce. Barbara Stinson, who had 30 years of experience in environmental policy and business management, stepped down last week after three years as president of the World Food Prize Foundation.
(Washington) -- The DCI has charged the Mayor of the southeast Iowa town of Washington with third-degree sex abuse following an investigation. The D-C-I says a 27-year-old man reported that Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien (Roh-zeen) touched him inappropriately January 8th early in the morning at the bar the mayor owns. Investigators say a review of surveillance video from the bar appears to show that Rosien did kiss the man on the cheek and placed his hand between the man's legs. Investigators say the mayor admitted to being in the bar at the time -- but neither admitted or denied the touching -- as he was intoxicated and couldn't recall. Rosien served on the Washington City Council from 2014-2018 before then becoming mayor.
(Statewide) -- The state is launching an ad campaign targeting children, teens and parents to educate them about the dangers of counterfeit pills and fentanyl. State Medical Director Dr. Robert Kruse says the two-fold messaging is designed to reach children as young as five years old, middle and high schoolers through YouTube and other mobile applications, as well as adults via Facebook and Instagram. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s 50 times stronger than heroin, and he says it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to be deadly. Kruse says it's "essential" that parents talk with their kids about these potential killers. He says the fake prescription pills are easily accessible and sold through popular social media platforms. The campaign features a central Iowa couple whose 17-year-old son died of an overdose from counterfeit pills in 2021.
(Statewide) -- It's officially tax season as the Internal Revenue Service is now accepting digital tax returns. Christopher Miller, the I-R-S spokesman for Iowa, says most Americans qualify to file their taxes online for free. Miller says each software provider in the Free File program sets up eligibility requirements, and the agency has a special tool online that will help you decide which to use. Miller says electronic filing of your taxes is the safest, easiest, fastest method to use, and it also means a speedier refund check, if you're due one. He says Free File lets anyone who earned 73-thousand dollars or less in 2022 use brand-name tax software to file their taxes online for free. Learn more at I-R-S-dot-gov. This year's tax filing deadline is April 18th.