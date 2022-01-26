(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials in several Iowa school districts have announced temporary mask requirements for their students have ended after a panel of federal judges ruled on the statewide ban. A federal judge put the state law banning mask mandates on hold last fall after a group of parents had filed suit. Yesterday, a panel of federal judges in Missouri ruled the Iowa judge’s action was too broad and the state should be allowed to enforce its ban. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the state won’t be enforcing the ban on mandates as it is filing an appeal asking for a ruling for all 11 judges on the Eighth U-S Circuit Court of Appeals.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The legislation from the governor’s office would force all Iowa gas stations to sell fuel with 15-percent ethanol from at least half of their pumps. Some businesses would be exempt if they had trouble reconditioning or replacing their machinery. A group called FuelIowa says it is concerned about how small gas stations in rural Iowa would be able to adapt to the change. That group of fuel distributors and cooperatives is opposed to the measure. Supporters say it promotes biofuels and gives consumers more options.
(Castalia, IA) -- Authorities in Winneshiek County are investigating a Tuesday morning accident involving a school bus and a train near Castalia. Two students and a driver were on the Postville Community School District bus when it collided with the Canadian Pacific train at about 9:15 a-m. The driver was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital for treatment to minor injuries. The students were evaluated at the scene, then taken by ambulance to a hospital. No names have been released. Investigators are trying to determine how the accident happened.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A former U-S Senator and Republican candidate for president spoke Tuesday afternoon at a rally in Des Moines. A crowd filled the Iowa Capitol rotunda to hear from Santorum and a few state lawmakers at the “Take Back Our Government” rally. Supporters want Iowa to join 16 other states in a call for a constitutional amendment to limit the federal government’s power and spending. They also want an amendment to impose term limits on elected federal officials. The Wisconsin Legislature approved a similar resolution Tuesday. The U-S Constitution requires 34 states to ask for a constitutional convention and 38 to ratify amendment proposals after they hold the convention.