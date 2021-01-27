(Des Moines, IA) -- Committees in the Iowa House and Senate have approved a bill to require 100 percent in-person classes in Iowa schools. Republican Representative Phil Thompson of Jefferson says parents in some districts haven't had the choice to send their kids to school every weekday and the learning experiences have "not been equitable for our children." He says national studies show that keeping children out of the classroom has resulted in a significant learning loss. The bill is a priority for Republican Governor Kim Reynolds. Representative Tracy Ehlert (L-ert), a Democrat from Cedar Rapids who is a teacher, says the bill is being fast-tracked before adequate safeguards are in place for students and educators. The Centers for Disease Control released a report this week showing there's little evidence in-person classes in K-through-12 schools are contributing to the rapid spread of Covid-19.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, says the impeachment of former president Donald Trump won't do anything to unify the country and there is still a question about whether a private citizen can be impeached. Ernst says President Joe Biden spoke about unity in his inaugural address -- but hasn't followed through. She says Biden's actions have been totally opposite of that with the executive orders that he has signed. Ernst says those orders "are very, very, left-leaning liberal policies that will continue to divide the nation." She says the actions in the Senate of Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are also "very divisive."
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines City Council has put a change in marijuana enforcement on hold. The city will wait for federal or state action to decriminalize pot. An ordinance will be drawn up, then brought before the council for a vote within 30 days of any change in state or federal law. A task force has recommended that marijuana possession be the lowest enforcement priority for Des Moines police. Police Chief Dana Wright told the Des Moines Register that “arbitrarily assigning a level of “seriousness” or “priority” beyond what is currently established by Iowa Code is problematic.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa House are backing a bill eliminating tenure for college professors. The measure passed through a subcommittee Tuesday. Supporters say the new law comes in reaction to alleged discrimination against conservative students. Representative Skylar Wheeler points by an Iowa State professor who said in a syllabus that student projects couldn’t oppose abortion rights or gay marriage. A lobbyist for the Iowa Board of Regents says the passage would bring on an exodus of the best professors and researchers – and make the system a “backwater” of higher education. Several business groups also oppose the bill.