(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
(Council Bluffs) -- One person died after an explosion in a residential area of Council Bluffs Tuesday. Council Bluffs Police say a man was found dead after a detached garage exploded. W-O-W-T is reporting neighbors two and three blocks away felt the explosion and one witness told the T-V station he saw the victim had been thrown into the street. Crews from Black Hills Energy, which supplies natural gas in Council Bluffs, responded to the explosion, but authorities say it appears the man who died was working in the garage and the explosion was an accident.
(Statewide) -- December is traditionally a busy, profitable month for retailers, but the latest economic survey for Iowa and eight other Midwestern states shows another dip in the business barometer for the final month of 2022. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the state and regional economies fell further below growth neutral, or 50 on the zero-to-100 scale, during December, pointing to higher recession risk for 2023. Goss says the overall Business Conditions Index has fallen for seven of the past nine months. Plus, he says about 60-percent of supply managers surveyed expect the economy to slump into a recession this year. Goss says the probability of a recession is now well above 50-percent.
(Des Moines) -- Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has been elected to another term. Christensen’s two-year term as the leader of the court expired December 31st and she was elected to a new term by fellow justices that began on January 1st. Christensen was first selected chief justice in 2020 to succeeded Chief Justice Mark Cady who died suddenly in 2019. The Harlan native has served on the high court for five years after being appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds. Christensen released a statement saying she is "honored to be selected by my colleagues to continue to serve as Chief Justice of Iowa's court system."