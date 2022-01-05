(Washington, DC) -- An Iowa man who joined the mob that stormed the U-S Capitol on January 6th has pleaded guilty to civil disorder. Federal prosecutors say Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and his son Daniel from Austin, Minnesota, climbed through a broken window to get in the building. Johnson is the first of six Iowans charged in the attack to plead guilty to federal charges.
(Battle Creek, IA) -- A man who was trying to get away from an Ida County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop died after rolling his car. The Iowa State Patrol says 47-year-old David Downing of Oto drove into the Crawford Creek Recreation Area and failed to make a curve. His car struck a tree and rolled several times and he died in the crash. The accident happened at about 11:30 p-m Monday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican legislative leaders and Governor Kim Reynolds say the state should wait for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates before considering state action on the issue. The governor predicts the Supreme Court will rule quickly on whether businesses with 100 or more employees will have to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested regularly. Some Republican lawmakers are proposing a statewide ban on COVID-19 mandates in the workplace. The U-S Supreme Court has upheld state vaccine mandates but has not yet ruled on any issued by the Biden Administration.
(Davenport, IA) -- The charges have been upgraded against a Davenport man after a man he’s accused of assaulting died nine days later. Thirty-one-year-old Jaret Leonard Lee Peck now faces a charge of second-degree murder. Davenport police were called to the city’s downtown area on Christmas Eve. When they arrived they found 47-year-old Terrance Woodard suffering critical injuries. Woodard died Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Witnesses told investigators Peck punched Woodard in the head multiple times and continued after the victim was on the ground.