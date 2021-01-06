(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A 40-year-old Fort Dodge man is accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and trying to set a home on fire. First-degree arson charges were filed against Patrick McGuire. Investigators say he douses the woman with gas, trapped her under a mattress, then spread gasoline throughout the home December 17th. They say he then opened a propane tank and filled the home with gas. The woman was able to escape without serious injuries. McGuire is being held in the Webster County Jail on a bond of 25-thousand dollars.
(Decorah, IA) -- Luther College is getting some pushback from students, parents and alumni after announcing in-person classes would resume this week. Opponents are asking the Decorah school to wait longer before making the change. Luther student Madeline Lomprey tells Iowa Public Radio the college should allow more time to identify infections among students who were traveling or going out over the holidays. Lomprey says she saw pictures almost every weekend on social media indicating a lot of students did so. About 13-hundred people have signed a petition calling on the college to keep classes online for the remaining three weeks of the semester.
(Urbana, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has ruled two deaths on New Year’s Day in Benton County were a case of murder-suicide. Urbana police say they received a 9-1-1 call from 59-year-old Gary Jensen saying he had shot his wife to death. Margaret Jensen was 54. When officers responded to the Urbana home they found the bodies of both of the Jensens. The State Medical Examiner conducted autopsies and determined Margaret Jensen had been shot to death and Gary Jensen committed suicide.
(Northwood, IA) -- A Northwood woman who pretended to have cancer won’t have to go to prison for defrauding charities. Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Hope Mikesell was given a 25-year suspended sentence Monday. Mikesell will have to pay restitution and continue to be treated by a mental health professional. She entered a guilty plea in November to felony criminal conduct charges. Mikesell was arrested a year ago after reaching out to local charities and individuals for donations of money, goods and services. She was accused of forging doctors’ notes from the Mayo Clinic where she claimed she was receiving care.