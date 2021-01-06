Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.