(Iowa City, IA) -- A judge in Johnson County has blocked the state’s new mandatory 24-hour waiting period for abortions. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law Monday and it was set to go into effect today (Wednesday). The circuit court judge put it on hold Tuesday while a legal challenge from the A-C-L-U and Planned Parenthood is resolved. The new law would require anyone seeking an abortion to show up for an additional appointment at least 24 hours before the procedure. The Iowa Supreme Court struck down a 72-hour abortion waiting period two years ago, deciding it was unconstitutional.
(Ackley, IA) -- A Black Lives Matter protester says he thinks an S-U-V carrying the governor hit him intentionally. Jaylen Cavil was among two dozen protesters who were trying to block Governor Kim Reynolds’ vehicle as she left an event at Family Traditions Meat in Ackley. Cavil wasn’t injured. The Iowa State Patrol blamed Cavil for making contact with the S-U-V.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The median income in Iowa’s Polk County is 63 thousand dollars-a-year, but it’s only 34 thousand for African American households. Members of a group calling itself The Directors Council say they have a blueprint to address racial disparities. A spokesperson says Black workers will need more job training, but companies should commit to hiring them. Part of the blueprint is the creation of a Black job-seekers database and specific intern programs for Black students aimed at helping them find higher-paying jobs.
(Grinnell, IA) -- Officials at Grinnell College have decided to cancel fall sports in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. The Division Three school competes in football, soccer, golf, cross country and volleyball. In a news released, the college says the decision is based on a public health framework that prioritizes the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the community. A decision on sports later in the school year will be made at a future date. Just last year, Grinnell canceled much of its football season because it only had 28 players on its roster. It intended to resume the program this season.