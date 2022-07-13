(Evansdale, IA) -- The ten-year anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey is today (Wednesday). Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent Scott Reger says they continue to look at new and old tips on the case. The girls’ bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months after they disappeared -- but no suspect has been found or charged. Reger says the tips aren’t coming in as fast as they were early on -- but they haven’t stopped either. The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a 100-thousand-dollar reward for information in the case. You can call them at: 855-300-8477. (TIPS)
(Davenport, IA) -- Demand for food is rising and donations from food companies and grocery stores have dropped for the non-profit that serves 23 counties in eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois. Liz Dierolf, spokeswoman for the Davenport-based River Bend Food Bank, says changes in consumer habits and continuing supply chain problems are creating a cascade of challenges. She says as a result they have to purchase “about 20 percent more food” in order to keep their shelves stocked. Delivering food to all its partner agencies, pantries, and meal sites is also costing River Bend more, due to the higher gasoline prices. Donations can be made online at “River Bend Food Bank-dot-org.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- State officials have signed off on a seven-and-a-half million-dollar payment to settle a medical malpractice claim against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Attorneys for 47-year-old Christopher Dolan of Davenport say he suffered severe impairments following treatment of a bleeding brain tumor, and his right arm and leg are paralyzed. His speech and other bodily functions are compromised, and he requires 24-hour care. The State Appeal Board agreed the state will pay Dolan and his wife two-and-a-half million dollars. The remaining five million will be covered by a medical and surgical group with over a thousand doctors called University of Iowa Physicians.
(Spencer, IA) -- The City of Spencer has cut off power to a trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds after weeks of wrangling over conditions in the park. City officials initially gave residents of the 26 trailers at the Spencer Trailer Court until July Fifth to vacate the property due to concerns about the electric grid, sewer service, and safety issues like boarded-up egress doors and windows. But the city agreed with the trailer park owner to extend the deadline if electric service was brought up to code in all occupied trailers by Monday. That deadline appears to have been missed. Last week, Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars said social service organizations in Clay County had made significant progress in helping residents of the trailer park find alternate housing.