(Des Moines, IA) -- Legal experts are saying the sentencing for convicted killer Cristhian Bahena Rivera could be delayed by new evidence. Bahena Rivera was found guilty earlier this year of the murder of college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Now, his attorneys say he should get a new trial. Two people have come forward saying a third period claimed credit for the killing of Tibbetts. That person said she was killed in a failed effort to kidnap her for sex trafficking. Drake Law School professor Bob Rigg says even though the story sounds farfetched, the judge may want to give attorneys for both sides more time to study the new information. Sentencing is set for Thursday now, but that could change.
(Dubuque, IA) -- Attorneys representing a Dubuque man who has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend twice now want a third trial for their client. Twenty-one-year-old Samantha Link died of three stab wounds in March 2017. Twenty-nine-year-old Fontae Buelow was found guilty by an all-white jury in 2018 of second-degree murder. When the Iowa Supreme Court granted him a new trial, a second jury found him guilty of the same charge once again. Buelow is Black. He has said Link stabbed herself while they were arguing. The defense points out there was no D-N-A evidence connecting Buelow to the knife and fingerprints on it supported his story.
(Spirit Lake, IA) -- Authorities in Dickinson County say a fugitive who escaped arrest earlier this week has been taken into custody in South Dakota. Patrick Miles is said to be awaiting extradition back to Spirit Lake. Miles is wanted on a series of charges, including first-degree robbery. He had been ordered by the court to wear a G-P-S monitoring bracelet, but when deputies and Milford police went to pick him up they found the bracelet had been removed.
(Winterset, IA) -- Members of the Madison County Board of Supervisors have passed a new ordinance that is delaying a wind turbine project. Opponents of the idea say the turbines are loud and interrupt their sleep. The Arbor Hill project would involve the installation of 52 new ones. One resident says she would be paid six thousand dollars a year to have one located on her property. MidAmerican Energy is suing the county board, saying the new ordinance is inconsistent with a permit that was already approved.