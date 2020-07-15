(Webster City, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says state officials realize the health concerns of teachers are an issue as schools reopen for classes. More than 17 percent of Iowa's K-through-12 teachers are 55 or older. During a stop in Webster City, the governor says we are doing students a disservice by not opening schools back up and getting them to school, but we have to be flexible, and we have to look at different alternatives. The president of the Iowa State Education Association, Mike Beranek (ber-AWN-eck), says "there's not a teacher in the state who does not want to see their students back at school, but teachers want to ensure students aren't put in harm’s way in an environment that is not safe. " The teachers' union is seeking a statewide mandate that staff and students wear face coverings. It's also calling for social distancing inside buildings and smaller class sizes.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Board of Pharmacy are sponsoring a new program to give out doses of a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses. Health Department Opioid Initiatives Director, Kevin Gabbert says NARCAN will be made available free at pharmacies for people who come in and fill out some eligibility information. Gabbert says this will help some be prepared in the event they encounter someone experiencing a suspected opioid overdose. Gabbert says a two-pack NARCAN kit can cost approximately 150 dollars -- and that is a lot for most Iowans. Gabbert says recent numbers show there's still a need to have this drug available as the state saw a 13 percent increase in the number of deaths involving opioids from 2018 to 2019.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- The governor says all the inmates at the state prison in Fort Dodge who've tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 are being re-tested. An inmate died of complications of the virus and an autopsy is being conducted on an inmate who died this past weekend for a possible link to the virus. A total of 186 inmates, along with 19 staff members, have tested positive at the Fort Dodge facility among the nearly 14-hundred tests that were performed in the past couple of weeks. The director of the state's prison system has posted a video on the Iowa Department of Corrections' website, answering questions about the outbreak and adjustments made inside the prison.
(Chicago, IL) -- If you were planning a trip to Chicago, you might want to re-think those plans. You will be required to quarantine for 14 days when you get there. Iowa is one of two states added to the list of people who will have to quarantine when they visit the Windy City. Oklahoma also added to a list that now includes 17 states. The states were included on the list based on the rate of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100 thousand residents. The order issued Tuesday also applies to city residents who return from one of the designated states.