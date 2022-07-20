(Ft. Dodge, IA) -- State prison officials say a 56-year-old man serving a life sentence for kidnapping and stabbing a woman has died just days before he was scheduled for a parole hearing. William Harrison Barbee of Sioux City was 17 when he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint from the parking lot of a grocery store. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping, attempted murder and theft and was sentenced to life in prison in 1983. Barbee is one of seven inmates resentenced in 2012 to life with the possibility of parole, after the U-S Supreme Court ruled that sentencing a juvenile to die in prison is cruel and unusual punishment. Corrections officials say Barbee died Saturday in the state prison in Fort Dodge from an unexpected medical emergency.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The latest Iowa crop and weather report from the U-S-D-A suggests drought conditions will expand in northwest Iowa this week. The U-S Drought Monitor’s measurements indicated parts of Plymouth, Cherokee and Woodbury Counties were in extreme drought and much of northwest Iowa were classified as in severe or moderate drought. The state climatologist says while there were heavy rains in northeast Iowa last week, the remainder of the state was drier than normal and the rainfall deficit is approaching an inch in many areas. Weekly rainfall was just a hundredth of an inch at several reporting stations in northwest and southwest Iowa. The U-S-D-A rates 81 percent of Iowa's corn crop in good or excellent condition, while just over three quarters of Iowa soybeans have a condition rating of good or excellent.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa G-O-P fundraiser next month. Potential G-O-P presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August Tenth fundraiser in Des Moines will be a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status, according to Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann. The Iowa G-O-P’s fundraiser will be held four days after the DEMOCRATIC National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel decides whether the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses will remain first in their party’s next presidential nominating process.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The main terminal at the Dubuque Regional Airport has been named in honor of a man who helped desegregate the U-S military. Captain Robert L. Martin was born in Dubuque in 1919 and was one of the original members of the Tuskegee Airmen, a World War Two unit of black pilots. Dawnelle Gordon is chair of the Martin Commemoration Committee. She says Martin and others “stepped up to serve this country during a time when they had few opportunities and even worse adversity than today.” Gordon says convincing local officials to name the terminal for Martin was easy, but it was harder to raise the money to pay for an exhibit and for signs at the airport. Donations totaled 80-thousand dollars.