(Sioux City, IA) -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man is accused of driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 Friday when he caused a multiple-vehicle crash. Several people suffered severe injuries. Eduardo Guerrero-Sanchez ran head-on into a second vehicle, causing serious injuries to a mother and daughter. Both suffered broken bones. That crash led to a second collision where people were injured, including one who suffered a shattered ankle. Authorities say Guerrero-Sanchez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, didn’t have a valid driver’s license and refused to cooperate with investigators. He’s charged with operating while under the influence and two counts of causing serious injury by vehicle.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley’s fundraising is slower than recent campaigns, but that doesn’t mean the Iowa Republican has decided not to run. The most recent quarterly campaign report shows Grassley raised 625 thousand dollars in the three months ending June 30th. That’s about 225 thousand less than he raised in the same quarter when he ran last time. Grassley’s campaign reports he has about two-and-a-half million dollars in cash-on-hand. That’s about 40 percent less than what he had at this time when he was running for election 12 years ago.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Jaramillo family reports their second son who was injured at Adventureland is improving rapidly. Sixteen-year-old David Jaramillo spent two weeks in intensive care at Blank Children’s Hospital. Eleven-year-old Michael Jaramillo was fatally injured when a raft on the Raging River ride flipped July 3rd. David spent nearly two weeks in and out of a medically-induced coma, wasn’t able to see, speak, or even breathe without life support. As of Tuesday, his vision has returned and he has started physical therapy.
(Davenport, IA) -- Davenport city officials reported a sewer overflow as of Tuesday afternoon. City workers say the problem was caused by a blockage, combined with a pipe failure. A contractor will make reports. The city is advising everyone to avoid Walnut Creek, from Blue Grass Road downstream to Black Hawk Creek. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been notified about the overflow and the contamination caused in the creek.