(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a proclamation Tuesday requiring every person in the city to wear a face-covering when in a public place. Teague says with more than 30-thousand college students set to return to Iowa City in August, the time for acting is now. The proclamation defies Governor Kim Reynolds and the Attorney General -- who said the state emergency order the governor issued does not allow cities to require face coverings. Teague says he has the authority to issue the mask requirement under home rule.
(Ames, IA) -- Thousands of Iowans in 70 rural communities will be contacted by mail as part of a survey about how COVID-19 has affected their lives. The survey will be conducted by researchers at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. David Peters, an ISU sociology professor, says there's been much focus on the big metro areas, but very little discussion about Iowa's plentiful rural communities. "How has isolation, job losses and the economic impacts of the pandemic, coupled with a long-term decline in the farm economy the last three, four, five years, how is that really impacting rural America?" The surveys should be mailed out within the next few weeks and Peters anticipates the data will be coming back in by early September.
[The communities selected for the survey are: Afton, Albia, Anita, Atkins, Audubon, Bancroft, Bedford, Bloomfield, Buffalo Center, Calmar, Center Point, Chariton, Cherokee, Clarence, Clarinda, Colo, Columbus Junction, Corning, Correctionville, Denison, Donnellson, Eagle Grove, Elma, Epworth, Estherville, Fruitland, Garnavillo, George, Gilbertville, Glidden, Gowrie, Graettinger, Hamburg, Hartford, Hartley, Hills, Hospers, Humboldt, Jefferson, Lake Park, Lamoni, Le Claire, Le Mars, Madrid, Mapleton, Mediapolis, Missouri Valley, Monroe, Montezuma, Mount Ayr, Murray, Nashua, Nora Springs, Northwood, Oakland, Pleasantville, Pocahontas, Sac City, Sheffield, Sibley, St. Ansgar, Traer, Ventura, Villisca, Waukon, Waverly, Webster City, Williamsburg, Winfield and Woodward.]
(Madison County, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on a suspected homicide. Authorities received a call Tuesday afternoon about a person lying in a rural intersection. Deputies found the body when they arrived. The man hasn’t been identified and investigators aren’t saying how he died. Authorities say there is no apparent threat to the safety of the general public at this time.
(Jefferson, IA) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-day weekend event at River Farm Recreation that the owner says “got out of hand.” Authorities have been told 11 people were drugged, three young women were sexually assaulted and one man was arrested for threatening others with a gun. Hundreds of people were at the location along the Raccoon River for the “Summer Bash.” The event included a slip-and-slide, live bands and all-night parties. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says too many underage drinkers were allowed to attend. Another two-day event is on the schedule for August and the sheriff says security will be much tighter.