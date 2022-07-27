(Washington, DC) -- A U.S. Senate hearing on police safety has focused on the shooting death of an Iowa State patrolman. Zach Anderson was a Grundy County deputy last year when Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith led a tactical team to confront a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home. Anderson testified that the suspect was waiting for them with a shotgun, and after killing Smith began making threats to kill them all. Anderson told senators more must be done to protect police and provide more counseling after attacks like the one he survived. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who invited Anderson to speak at the hearing, says there’s too much hostility toward law enforcement.
(Clarinda, IA) -- Things like this don’t usually end well. A crop-dusting helicopter took out a powerline in southwest Iowa, but the pilot managed to land safely. The Bell Model 206 helicopter was spraying fields in an area about a mile-and-a-half north of Clarinda around Six P-M Sunday when the blades accidentally struck and cut the power line, causing an estimated 270-thousand dollars damage to the MidAmerican line and Southwest REC transformer. The chopper pilot, Oren William Perkins of Abbeville, Louisiana, brought the aircraft back to designated landing zone and touched down. The F-A-A was notified about the incident.
(Emmetsburg, IA) -- The thousands of bicyclists on RAGBRAI are heading for Mason City today (Wednesday) on the longest leg of the ride in almost four decades. Lindsey James, of Visit Mason City, says the trip from Emmetsburg to Mason City will be 105 miles, the first so-called “Century Day” since 1985. Several large “100” signs have been placed throughout Mason City in commemoration of the 100-mile ride into town. Today’s stretch of the race is dedicated to the late RAGBRAI co-founder John Karras.
(UNDATED) -- Nobody won last night’s (Tuesday’s) 830-million-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, meaning the new jackpot is now just over one BILLION dollars. The one-time cash payout for the new jackpot is more than 602 million dollars. The odds are staggering -- you’re more likely to become an astronaut, get struck by lightning, or win an Olympic gold medal.