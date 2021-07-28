(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Randy Feenstra has gotten language included in a House ag bill for wildfires and hurricanes that would also cover the 2020 derecho-related losses. The Iowa Republican has been pushing for several months to get the derecho coverage after the powerful storm caused the loss of 850-thousand acres of crops. He says it was the most costly thunderstorm in U-S history -- causing about seven-and-a-half billion dollars in damages.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A survey by Triple-A-Iowa finds Iowans are over the pandemic and they're more than ready to return to vacations and traveling. Spokeswoman Meredith Mitts says over the course of the past three surveys the comfort level has significantly increased as concern about COVID-19 waned. She says people are confident in the COVID-19 vaccinations -- and more confident in the safety measures that have been implemented nationwide. The survey shows two-thirds of Iowans have already traveled or plan to take a trip in 2021, while more than half of those will take their next trip between July and September.
(Lenexa, KS) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has announced settlements with three companies that generated hazardous waste in violation of federal rules. One of the companies makes a blood product in Oelwein. D-C-W Casing has paid a civil penalty of just over 80 thousand dollars. The other two companies are in Kansas City, Kansas, and Vinita Park, Missouri. The companies have agreed as part of the settlements to take the necessary steps to return their facilities to compliance.
(Centerville, IA) -- An Appanoose County woman has been taken into custody and accused of using a carpentry hammer to attack her father. Thirty-eight-year-old Misty Collett is charged with felony willful injury causing serious injury and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. The attack was reported Monday. Investigators have been told the victim was hit in the head multiple times at the home shared by the two family members in Cincinnati. The father was treated and has been released from a hospital.