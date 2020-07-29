(Des Moines, IA) -- Nineteen customers and four employees managed to get outside safely while a Des Moines restaurant went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to Montana Mike’s Steakhouse at about 3:30 p-m. Officials say their approach became defensive quickly because it was too dangerous to go inside the unstable structure. Three ladder trucks were used to dump thousands of gallons of water on the fire. Firefighters from six agencies worked together to keep it from spreading. The building is a total loss and it could take several days for investigators to determine the official cause.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a third prison inmate is believed to have died of COVID-19 complications. An autopsy won’t be done to determine the exact cause of death for 48-year-old Timothy Louis McGhee Junior. Doctors say the inmate who was serving 15 years on a Linn County theft conviction had several pre-existing medical conditions. He had been at the Fort Dodge Correctional Institution since October 2018.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The murder trial for a 30-year-old man accused of strangling, then burning a woman to death has started in Sioux City. Elizabeth Bockholt was killed at a hotel January 24th, 2019. Woodbury County Judge Steven Andreasen is presiding over the bench trial for Jordan Henry. Prosecutors say he strangled Bockholt inside the hotel room, then piled bedding on top of her and set in on fire. Family members say Henry has struggled with mental health issues “for many years.” Proceedings resume this morning at 9:00 a-m.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Four Iowa airport projects are part of a 273-million-dollar federal grant program for airport safety and infrastructure. The projects will be completed at a cost of five million dollars. The F-A-A is distributing the money to airports in 41 states. U-S Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao has said the program will “strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities.” No local funds will be spent on the dozens of projects. The 242 million from the federal Airport Improvement Program and 31 million from the CARES Act will cover all expenses.