(Waukon, IA) -- The mayor of the northeast Iowa city of Waukon is free on bond after being arrested and charged with felony child endangerment. Forty-two-year-old Pat Stone was asked to bring his son to the Waukon Police Department in March for a welfare check and a local hospital did a child abuse evaluation. Investigators determined Stone injured the child, who has a disability. Stone is accused of injuring another child with a mental or physical disability. Stone was elected mayor of Waukon in 2019 and reelected in 2021. He has been charged with two counts of child engagement causing injury.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has denied the governor’s request to rehear an abortion case it decided less than a month ago. On June 17th, the Iowa Supreme Court overturned a 2018 ruling that said women had a fundamental right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The U-S Supreme Court overturned Roe-V-Wade the next week. Last Friday, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds asked the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear the case involving a 24-hour waiting period for abortions and adopt a new standard that would make it harder to find that abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. The state court’s refusal to rehear that case means the 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa is likely to go into effect late this week.
(Washington, DC) -- Despite another mass shooting over the holiday weekend, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he does NOT foresee any new gun control legislation moving forward in Congress that would prevent future killings. Grassley says the bipartisan gun bill that was signed into law last month by President Biden was “very hard” for lawmakers to create. A gunman opened fire at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb, killing six people and wounding more than three dozen. Grassley voted “no” on the bill, along with every Iowa Republican in the U-S House. Fellow Republican Senator Joni Ernst voted “yes” on the measure, as did Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne.
(UNDATED) -- The two women running for Iowa’s Second District congressional seat DO agree on one issue -- they’re both opposed to the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel student loan debt. Incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson of Marion says about 13 percent of the U-S population would benefit at the expense of the other 87 percent, and that “it’s simply not fair to be asking truck drivers, linemen, bartenders, electricians, and plumbers to pay for someone else’s degree.” Hinson’s Democratic opponent in November -- State Senator Liz Mathis of Hiawatha -- agrees student loans shouldn’t be forgiven. Mathis said in a statement that “more blind spending is not a solution.”