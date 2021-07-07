(Chicago, IL) -- An Iowa man has been arrested in Chicago after a rifle was found in his hotel room. A member of the hotel cleaning staff reported the rifle, a handgun, and some ammunition inside the room that had a window overlooking a Lake Michigan beach and a major tourist attraction. Thirty-two-year-old Keegan Casteel of Ankeny was taken into custody after the weapons were found on a 12th-floor window sill Sunday. Casteel is being held in the Cook County Jail.
(Altoona, IA) -- Iowa state inspectors have ordered Adventureland to keep its Raging River ride shut down. No guests had been riding it since 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo suffered fatal injuries Saturday. The boy and five others were on a raft that flipped over. His older brother is reportedly still hospitalized in a medically-induced coma. That ride had passed its last five annual inspections and had been inspected the day before the accident.
(Greenfield, IA) -- Authorities in Adair County say the body of a man found last week in a rural area has been identified as a man reported missing from Creston. Fifty-eight-year-old Timothy Fechter’s body was found alongside a rural road in the county’s southeast corner. Fechter had been reported missing June 20th. Adair County deputies found his remains July 1st. The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine an official cause of death. Investigators say Fechter’s death is suspicious.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County Circuit Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to at least pause the plans for a 19-million-dollar stadium in Des Moines. The project is a partnership between Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University. The Save Our Stadiums group had challenged plans for the stadium because the school district didn’t hold a special election vote. The new stadium will be the home football field for four of the city’s five high schools and will host high school and Drake soccer games.