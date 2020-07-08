(Fort Dodge, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting the first coronavirus-related death of a prison inmate. Inmate Ray Allen Van Lengen died at the University of Iowa Hospitals Monday from what a review by the Johnson County Medical Examiner says are complications "likely related to COVID-19" and multiple pre-existing medical conditions. Van Lengen had been taken to Iowa City from the prison in Fort Dodge after his condition got worse. The 71-year-old Van Lengen entered prison in December of 1995 to serve a 100-year sentence on four convictions of second-degree sexual abuse from Black Hawk County. No autopsy is planned.
(Muscatine, IA) -- The Mayor of Muscatine is continuing to defend her mask mandate for the city, even after the governor said local governments do not have the authority to issue the orders. Mayor Diana Broderson (BRO-der-son) says the Muscatine City Attorney advised her the mandate is authorized under a local emergency declaration and Iowa’s home rule provisions. The Muscatine County Attorney agreed with the governor and Attorney General. Broderson says she’s not satisfied with that legal opinion. Muscatine city police had not started enforcing the order Tuesday, as they wait for further legal guidance.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state of Iowa is taking 50 million dollars in federal coronavirus relief money and devoting it to mental health and substance abuse treatment. Those programs are currently funded through property tax collections. Governor Kim Reynolds says 30 million dollars from the federal CARES Act will go to support Iowa’s mental health resources. Another 20 million will be dedicated to substance abuse programs. Reynolds says she is confident the Legislature will approve a more permanent solution for funding in the future. She calls this a priority of her administration.
(Plattsmouth, NE) -- A 26-year-old Council Bluffs man is being held in a Nebraska jail for allegedly chasing a woman while holding a screwdriver last weekend. Witnesses say Jacob Rasmussen was naked Sunday morning. The woman’s husband eventually cornered the Iowa man with no injuries reported. Cass County, Nebraska investigators say Rasmussen told them he had consumed L-S-D and has been drinking. He’s charged with making terrorist threats, burglary, public indecency, trespassing and possessing a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Rasmussen is being held without bond.